BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0008910555

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brewin Dolphin Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Newcastle upon Tyne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.960933 0.000000 11.960933 11143148 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.994770 0.000000 12.994770

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0008910555 11143148 11.960933 Sub Total 8.A 11143148 11.960933%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C NOM 6.569557 6.569557% Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C GROSS 4.689243 4.689243% Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Ltd A/C CHARITY 0.561913 0.561913% Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Ltd A/C JPAL 0.127798 0.127798% Brewin Dolphin Ltd The Corporation Of Lloyds 0.012422 0.012422%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on total voting rights of 93,162,864 as per 5th April 2024.



The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne

Contact Name:

Kevin Mayger, for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number: 0207 743 1098

Date: 8 April 2024