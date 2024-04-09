

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The latest study, published in the online journal eClinicalMedicine, found that the stool transplant might be a potential treatment for Parkinson's disease patients.



According to World Health Organization estimates, Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder, affecting over 8.5 million people worldwide.



The disease is characterized by the formation of alpha-synuclein protein clumps, which damages the dopamine-producing nerve cells, causing symptoms such as balance problems, involuntary movements, a characteristic tremor, loss of smell, sleep disorders and cognitive impairment.



After many scientists failed to find a cure for Parkinson's, the researchers at the Ghent University, Belgium, conducted a 12-month GUT-PARFECT trial, during which stool donated by healthy people was injected into gastrointestinal tract of early-stage patients with Parkinson's under a process called fecal microbiota transplantation or FMT.



The GUT-PARFECT trial, a double-blind, placebo-controlled and randomized Phase 2 clinical study, randomly assigned patients to receive nasojejunal FMT from a healthy donor or their own stool. The changes were analyzed using the Movement Disorders Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale.



'After twelve months, participants who received the healthy donor stool transplant showed a significant improvement in their motor score, the most important measure for Parkinson's symptoms,' the study's first author, Arnout Bruggeman, commented.



Notably, improvements were observed after the sixth and twelfth month of initial transplantation, suggesting that it could have a long-term effect on the patients.



'Our study provides promising hints that fecal microbial transplant can be a valuable new treatment for Parkinson's disease,' Roosmarijn Vandenbroucke, one of the study's co-authors, said. 'More research is needed, but it offers a potentially safe, effective, and cost-effective way to improve symptoms and quality of life for millions of people with Parkinson's disease worldwide.'



The researchers are also planning to obtain more funding to determine which bacteria have a positive influence, in order to develop a 'bacterial pill or other targeted therapy that could replace fecal microbial transplants in the future'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken