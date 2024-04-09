CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see April results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the index was down 1.8 percent.
Australia also will see March results for the indexes for business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank; in February, their scores were 0 and +10, respectively.
Japan will see March results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 39.7, up from 39.1 in February.
Taiwan will release March numbers for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.15 percent on month and 3,08 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed until April 16 for Eid-ul-Fitr.
