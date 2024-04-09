Cognizant Teams with Shopify and Google Cloud To Transform Enterprise Retail

Alliance combines the strength of Shopify's leading commerce platform with Google Cloud's leading AI-infrastructure and delivery by Cognizant's retail technology experts

TEANECK, N.J., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant announced a strategic alliance with Shopify and Google Cloud to drive digital transformation and platform modernization for global retailers and brands. The alliance is focused on bringing together the power of Shopify's leading commerce platform, Google Cloud's core cloud infrastructure, and client delivery of Cognizant's retail industry advisory and technology implementation specialists.

The driving force behind this alliance is a need for retailers to modernize and implement new technologies to deliver customers real-time recommendations, shopping assistance and customized offers. This combined offering aims to drive modernization for retailers that unlocks the business value of technologies like generative AI.

The joint offering will help enterprise retailers facing challenges personalizing customer experiences, scaling their operations globally and modernizing their commerce platforms. By utilizing Shopify's commerce operating system, built on Google Cloud, along with the expansive suite of Google Cloud offerings, brands will have the foundational technology needed for Cognizant to execute impactful digital transformation and deliver benefits across a range of retail scenarios.

"We're excited to align with Shopify and Google Cloud to transform the commerce experience for retail businesses by offering a pathway to generative AI-powered platform, technology and cloud modernization in one place," said Sushant Warikoo, SVP and head of Cognizant's retail business unit. "Our goal is to unlock a set of commerce capabilities for retail businesses of all sizes and address future focused trends important to retailers and customers alike, including seamless, hyper-tailored customer journeys, personal AI shopping assistants, fraud mitigation, sustainability and more."

"Shopify and Google Cloud have a long and established relationship. Together we specialize in bringing to market leading commerce solutions that help enterprises modernize, scale and innovate at speed," said Ritu Khanna, VP, Partnerships, Shopify. "Now, with Cognizant as a delivery partner, we can unlock the transformation enterprises need to drive growth."

"Consumer expectations are changing more rapidly as Generative AI evolves the nature of digital experiences," said Carrie Tharp, VP of strategic industries, Google Cloud. "This new offering can help retailers more quickly and easily modernize their ecommerce experience on the world's leading retail commerce platform with the latest AI and digital innovations."

