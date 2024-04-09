SimScale GmbH announced today newly released AI-powered real-time automotive design features.

SimScale, a fully cloud-native simulation platform, works with leading manufacturers, suppliers, and OEMs to ship better products faster while reducing R&D costs and increasing engineering innovation in a globally competitive landscape.

Automotive companies use SimScale to design and optimize their products using a broad spectrum of analysis capabilities, including mechanical, thermal, CFD, and electromagnetics. New features have now unlocked next-generation engineering techniques made possible with cloud-native simulation in which model and simulation data persists in a way immediately accessible for AI, generative design, and optimization workflows. This includes a fully capable AI simulation feature that sits side by side with its physics solvers and foresees all data from the simulation to be used for AI training and inference to accelerate rapid design convergence in the cloud.

The new features will be launched at the World Congress Experience (WCX) in Detroit, Michigan, USA, from April 16-18. SimScale will be exhibiting at Booth 454. SimScale CEO David Heiny will present live at the Learning Lab on Day 2 (Wednesday) at 9:30 a.m. on Real-Time Automotive Design via a Unified Simulation, Data, and Physics AI Solution-A Case Study

SimScale is the world's first fully cloud-native SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), thermodynamics, and electromagnetics analysis to over 500,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

