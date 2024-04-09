Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.04.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
09.04.24
08:03 Uhr
1,588 Euro
-0,004
-0,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5661,61609:58
Dow Jones News
09.04.2024 | 08:31
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
09 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 April 2024 it purchased a total of 90,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.618     GBP1.386 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.588     GBP1.368 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.611215    GBP1.382929

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 649,040,814 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1145       1.588         XDUB      08:13:02      00069478064TRLO0 
1145       1.598         XDUB      10:06:22      00069482057TRLO0 
4808       1.612         XDUB      11:12:25      00069483924TRLO0 
612       1.610         XDUB      11:12:25      00069483925TRLO0 
5069       1.610         XDUB      11:12:25      00069483926TRLO0 
5547       1.614         XDUB      11:40:58      00069484704TRLO0 
823       1.614         XDUB      12:52:25      00069486778TRLO0 
2174       1.616         XDUB      13:27:52      00069487500TRLO0 
6256       1.616         XDUB      13:27:52      00069487501TRLO0 
1100       1.616         XDUB      13:27:52      00069487502TRLO0 
1066       1.618         XDUB      14:04:32      00069488534TRLO0 
4549       1.614         XDUB      14:40:42      00069490459TRLO0 
1754       1.612         XDUB      15:03:11      00069491263TRLO0 
3215       1.612         XDUB      15:03:11      00069491264TRLO0 
4040       1.604         XDUB      15:30:19      00069492396TRLO0 
572       1.604         XDUB      15:31:07      00069492427TRLO0 
935       1.612         XDUB      15:49:56      00069493419TRLO0 
1735       1.612         XDUB      15:49:56      00069493420TRLO0 
2704       1.608         XDUB      15:50:34      00069493468TRLO0 
751       1.608         XDUB      15:51:34      00069493613TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1236       136.80        XLON      08:12:47      00069478057TRLO0 
6817       138.00        XLON      10:41:47      00069482954TRLO0 
5110       138.00        XLON      10:42:03      00069482962TRLO0 
3187       138.40        XLON      11:14:57      00069483978TRLO0 
1600       138.40        XLON      11:14:57      00069483979TRLO0 
692       138.40        XLON      11:14:57      00069483980TRLO0 
981       138.60        XLON      12:48:04      00069486578TRLO0 
1422       138.60        XLON      12:48:04      00069486579TRLO0 
1611       138.60        XLON      12:48:04      00069486580TRLO0 
1799       138.60        XLON      12:48:04      00069486581TRLO0 
1236       138.60        XLON      13:52:02      00069488096TRLO0 
2074       138.60        XLON      13:52:02      00069488097TRLO0 
1620       138.60        XLON      13:52:02      00069488098TRLO0 
186       138.60        XLON      13:52:02      00069488099TRLO0 
5907       138.60        XLON      14:40:41      00069490452TRLO0 
1628       138.20        XLON      16:13:29      00069495024TRLO0 
2894       138.20        XLON      16:13:29      00069495025TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  314265 
EQS News ID:  1875767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
