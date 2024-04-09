

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Foreign trade data from France and bank lending survey results from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.45 am ET, foreign trade and current account figures are due from France. The trade deficit is seen narrowing to EUR 7 billion in February from EUR 7.4 billion in January.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes bank lending survey results.



At 5.00 am ET, industrial production data from Ireland and consumer prices from Latvia are due.



