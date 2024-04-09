Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, is proud to announce its new status as a Full Member Service Provider of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). This significant milestone underscores Regula's commitment to contributing to the development of international standards in identity verification and the trustworthiness of digital ecosystems worldwide.

As a full member of ETSI, Regula has taken on an active role in shaping the future of standards for Information and Communications Technology (ICT). This status enables the company to drive innovation, while defining the requirements for the secure identity verification (IDV) process in general, and the creation of Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES) in particular.

ETSI, renowned for its role in establishing globally acceptable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications, and services, provides a transparent collaborative platform for members to influence industry-wide standards. Regula's full membership facilitates direct involvement in the standardization process, enabling the company to advocate for technologies and practices that enhance security, interoperability, and innovation in IDV.

As part of the global ETSI member organization community, which includes universities, research bodies, associations, and public authorities, as well as industry-related companies, Regula will get access to a wealth of knowledge in ICT. At the same time, the company will get an opportunity to contribute to global know-how, making a significant input with its three decades of expertise in forensics and IDV solutions development.

"We are excited about the opportunities ETSI membership presents for Regula and the IDV industry as a whole. However, it is not just an honor; it's a responsibility. As the only company that brings forensic-level expertise to customers of IDV solutions, we uniquely position ourselves with an in-house approach that sets our standards exceptionally high. This distinction enables us to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the industry as a whole. We are well equipped and committed to contributing to the evolution of global ICT standards, ensuring that our solutions reflect the pinnacle of innovation and quality," says Henry Patishman, Executive VP of Identity Verification solutions at Regula.

For over 30 years, Regula has been developing hardware and software solutions for advanced document examination and identity verification. The company boasts the world's most comprehensive identity document template database, which comprises 13,600+ templates of IDs from 249 countries and territories, and supports 138 languages. Currently, Regula solutions are used by more than 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities around the world.

About ETSI

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) provides members with an open, inclusive and collaborative environment. This environment supports the timely development, ratification and testing of globally applicable standards for ICT-enabled systems, applications and services.

We are at the forefront of emerging technologies across all sectors of industry and society that make use of ICT. Our 850+ member organizations are drawn from over 60 countries and five continents.

Learn more at www.etsi.org.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com.

