

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 0.6613 against the U.S. dollar and 100.42 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6603 and 100.23, respectively.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.6422 and 0.8976 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.6435 and 0.8962, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.67 against the greenback, 101.00 against the yen, 1.63 against the euro and 0.90 against the loonie.



