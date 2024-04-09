

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation accelerated as initially estimated in March, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in March after a 2.8 percent gain. That was in line with the flash data published on April 3.



The increase in inflation was driven by the price development of energy. The decline in energy prices moderated to 2.9 percent in March from 5.9 percent in February.



Inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent in February, as estimated.



Separate official data showed that household consumption dropped 0.3 percent monthly in February, reversing a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month. Consumers bought fewer goods but slightly more services.



