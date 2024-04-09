DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLIM LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2024 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.0036 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7395824 CODE: CLIM LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLIM LN Sequence No.: 314351 EQS News ID: 1876047 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2024 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)