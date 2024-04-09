DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc (MTXX LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Apr-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.6013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5941976 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 314360 EQS News ID: 1876065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 09, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)