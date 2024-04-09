Anzeige
09.04.2024 | 09:40
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U71H LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Apr-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.9579 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6929259 
CODE: U71H LN 
ISIN: LU1407888483 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407888483 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U71H LN 
Sequence No.:  314321 
EQS News ID:  1875985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1875985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

