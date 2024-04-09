

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to near 3-week highs of 0.6049 against the U.S. dollar and 91.86 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6029 and 91.55, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 5-day high of 1.7955 from Monday's closing value of 1.7999.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0925 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0947.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



