

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to near 3-week lows of 164.99 against the euro and 192.35 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 164.81 and 192.07, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 151.95 and 168.00 from Monday's closing quotes of 151.79 and 167.62, respectively.



The yen dropped to a 5-day low of 111.94 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 111.84.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 153.00 against the greenback, 170.00 against the franc and 113.00 against the loonie.



