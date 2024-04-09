DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7504 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2284188 CODE: GIST LN ISIN: LU1910939849

April 09, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)