Talking Medicines, a pioneering leader in healthcare intelligence leveraging Advanced Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, is proud to announce a robust start to 2024, marked by record revenue bookings and significant advancements in its innovative platform Talking Medicines Drug-GPT. The Company is headquartered in Glasgow with a growing sales presence in New Jersey/New York/Philadelphia.

In the first quarter of 2024, Talking Medicines achieved significant success with its Talking Medicines Drug-GPT platform, revolutionizing access to intelligence on pharmaceutical medicine brands and disease areas. This innovative technology has garnered substantial interest from leading global healthcare advertising agencies, who recognize its potential to transform strategies for pharmaceutical clients.

Among Talking Medicines' esteemed clientele are some of the world's most prominent healthcare ad agency networks, reaffirming the platform's efficacy in providing key insights derived from aggregated patient and healthcare professional conversations. By tapping into previously unseen data, Talking Medicines empowers its clients to drive better strategies and make informed decisions in relation to the pharmaceutical landscape.

Furthermore, Talking Medicines has forged strategic partnerships with both open and closed data communities, solidifying its commitment to expanding access to crucial insights. Notable among these partnerships is the collaboration with data aggregator Socialgist, which enables Talking Medicines to tap into millions of public conversational sites, enriching the Talking Medicines Drug-GPT platform with a wealth of diverse data sources.

Speaking on these achievements, Jo Halliday CEO expressed excitement about the company's trajectory and the transformative impact of Talking Medicines Drug-GPT on the healthcare industry. "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to Talking Medicines Drug-GPT and our strategic partnerships. This success underscores our dedication to empowering healthcare stakeholders with actionable insights derived from Advanced Data Science and Artificial Intelligence," Jo Halliday, CEO stated.

Looking ahead, Talking Medicines remains committed to driving innovation and fostering collaborations that enhance healthcare decision-making through intelligence globally.

Talking Medicines based in Glasgow and New Jersey is a leading provider of healthcare intelligence, leveraging Advanced Data Science and Artificial Intelligence to transform pharmaceutical brand strategies. The company's innovative platform, Talking Medicines Drug-GPT, revolutionizes access to intelligence on pharmaceutical medicine brands and disease areas, empowering healthcare stakeholders with actionable insights derived from aggregated patient and healthcare professional conversations. For more information, please visit www.talkingmedicines.com

