Twelve Capital AG: Twelve Capital's Assessment of early Forecasts of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024

ZURICH, Switzerland, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Capital AG today publishes a report 'Assessment of early Forecasts of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024.' The climate and meteorological conditions are conducive to high hurricane activity in the 2024 season. There is a bandwidth of projections when La Niña will happen and what the likely results may be. Hurricanes are still random processes, and a decent sized hurricane still has to hit a populated area to generate damage. In heightened seasons, there is no clear signal in the data regarding tail events impacting Cat Bonds due to the random nature of events.

