Avila Law: AVILA Announces the Appointment of Two New Partners and Launch of Intellectual Property Practice

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro LLP (AVILA) has announced the expansion of services with the addition of a dedicated Intellectual Property practice led by new partners William Trueba and Darlene Barron, who bring decades of experience in intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, and copyright disputes, as well as transactional matters.





The strategic expansion reinforces Avila Law's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services and marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth and specialization in high-demand legal sectors.

William Trueba joins AVILA as a partner and leader of the newly launched Intellectual Property practice. Will brings a wealth of experience in the enforcement of intellectual property rights across diverse industries. A Board Certified Intellectual Property Law specialist and U.S. Registered Patent Attorney, William's expertise spans from patent infringement lawsuits to copyright and trademark enforcement, benefiting clients with his extensive trial experience and technical background as an electrical engineer. His accolades include recognition as the Most Effective Lawyer in Intellectual Property by the Daily Business Review and consistent selection to Super Lawyers and Florida Trend Magazine Legal Elite.

Darlene Barron has also been appointed as a partner of the Intellectual Property practice. Darlene specializes in intellectual property litigation and prosecution, including patent, trademark, copyright, and trade secret matters. With a unique blend of materials science engineering and business acumen, Darlene's prior experience in the telecommunications industry and her comprehensive legal expertise empower her to deliver strategic counsel and robust protection for innovators. Her academic credentials include a summa cum laude Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad Law Center, a Master of Business Administration and an engineering background from Rutgers University. Darlene is also a U.S. Registered Patent Attorney and has been consistently selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars since 2020.

The newly established Intellectual Property practice at Avila Law is poised to offer legal support to innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs. The practice is built on nearly three decades of experience and is staffed by U.S. Registered Patent Attorneys and Board-Certified specialists in intellectual property law. The team's approach is business-focused, ensuring that clients' intellectual property rights are protected and monetized in alignment with their business objectives.

"We are excited to add another area of expertise to continue meeting our clients' demands and exceeding their expectations," said Managing Partner Patricia M. Hernandez. "I am personally looking forward to working with Will and Darlene, and embarking on this new chapter of growth."

The practice offers a full range of services including patent, copyright and trademark procurement and litigation, as well as trade secret litigation, catering to a diverse clientele, including manufacturers, distributors, engineers, and creative professionals in the music and entertainment industries.

