iFOLIO Announces Marketing Cloud Enterprise in Spring '24 Product Release

300+ SaaS Capabilities & 3 Patents for Digital Marketing and Sales Enablement

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / iFOLIO, a leading innovator in digital marketing, today announces iFOLIO Marketing Cloud Enterprise in Spring '24 Product Release. In the last 12 months, iFOLIO has deployed more than 330 product and service updates for the triple-patented cloud software to help teams grow engagement with customers and increase productivity.

Now for the first time, teams can collaborate, create and send content, and use time-saving automations and analytics from a single-friendly platform.

iFOLIO Marketing Cloud is the most robust option in the enterprise market to empower cutting-edge marketing, productivity, and digital innovation across channels.

Why it matters: Teams often spend hours per day in five - six platforms to complete the functions of building content, sharing it with customers, measuring it, and logging it in a database. A single integrated platform can save time and cost, while delivering a better experience.

91% of marketers reported that demand for automation from their business teams increased between 2020 and 2022 (Salesforce, 2022).

Just over half (53%) of marketing decisions are influenced by marketing analytics (Gartner, 2022).

36.7% of marketers report that creating engaging visual content consistently is one of their top struggles - Venngage

iFOLIO Marketing Cloud offers multiple modules for teams:

Sales Enablement - Digital Presentations & Proposals

Digital Reports

PURLS - Scale impactful customer experiences with personalized portfolios unique to each recipient.

Email

Text Message

Web sites, landing pages, and public, private, or password-protected sites.

Key differentiators include:

Collaborative CMS - teams can build, store, and customize content in media libraries and templates.

- teams can build, store, and customize content in media libraries and templates. iFOLIO Digital Content Editor (no code) - easily build and customize digital content with drag and drop editor and customizable layouts that adapt for mobile devices. Modernize storytelling and friendly customer journeys with 1,000+ different media options.

(no code) - easily build and customize digital content with drag and drop editor and customizable layouts that adapt for mobile devices. Modernize storytelling and friendly customer journeys with 1,000+ different media options. Analytics - uncover opportunities with triple patented analytics, heat maps, and reports.

- uncover opportunities with triple patented analytics, heat maps, and reports. Time-saving automations

Enterprise SOC2 Type 2 security & operations

"By bringing marketing, sales content, time-saving automations and analytics together in one friendly solution, these innovations empower teams to make every engagement count and deliver the delight customers expect. We cannot wait to see what you build." - Jean Marie Richardson, President and CEO, iFOLIO.

iFOLIO powers clients across industries, including Madison Square Garden, Equifax, Georgia Tech Foundation, Northeastern University, Notre Dame, Clemson, University of South Carolina, UNLV, North Carolina State University, Stetson, Henry Ford College, the Texas Rangers MLB, the MLB, and many more.

About iFOLIO:

iFOLIO is an industry-leading software-as-a-service platform powering digital marketing and sales enablement clients across industries. The triple-patented technology powers viewers in 50 U.S. states and 100 countries and is WBENC-certified woman-owned.

