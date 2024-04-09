Corlytics, the global leader in regulatory intelligence, content and automated policy compliance and attestation has received a majority stake investment, following a competitive process managed by investment bank Baird

This partnership will enable Corlytics to cement global category leadership, accelerating organic growth and M&A, building on their strong client base which includes 40% of the top 30 Systematically Important Financial Institutions (SIFI)

Corlytics continues to invest heavily in innovation, with Group investments in R&D to date exceeding €50 million

Corlytics, the global leader in regulatory intelligence and policy compliance technology, has signed an investment from specialist growth investor Verdane for a majority equity stake in the company. Verdane was chosen as an investor with a proven track record of creating category leaders. The transaction was managed by investment bank Baird in a competitive process that saw significant market interest.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409711285/en/

Sebastian Wintgens, Principal, Verdane; John Byrne, CEO and Founder, Corlytics; Simon Russell, Chair, Corlytics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Driven by increasingly demanding regulatory requirements, financial services firms spent ~€163 billion on their risk and compliance functions in 2023. Corlytics enables customers to stay ahead of regulatory demands and is the only solution with a fully integrated end-to-end offering, from regulatory horizon scanning to policy management and through to attestation. It enables clients to align with, and stay ahead of, regulatory demands, which now include growing levels of proof of compliance.

Corlytics continues to invest heavily in innovation, with Group investments in R&D exceeding €50 million to date. Since 2020, Corlytics has grown 60% per annum, while the number of customers has roughly doubled during this period. 2023 also saw Corlytics make two significant acquisitions ING SparQ and Clausematch creating an unparalleled platform that manages the entire regulatory risk value chain on a global scale.

John Byrne, Corlytics' founder and CEO, commented, "This investment from Verdane ensures the continued growing market leadership for Corlytics. We look forward to partnering with the Verdane team and with their experience and expertise, we expect to accelerate organic growth and augment that with M&A activity. As well as investing significantly in our 'intelligent content' offering, combining data, software and AI, we will continue to lead RegTech sector consolidation."

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409711285/en/

Contacts:

Liza Kinnear

liza@milkandhoneypr.com

Kirsty Howe

kirstyh@milkandhoneypr.com

+44 (0) 20 3637 7310