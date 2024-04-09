Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market worth $87.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Product Type (Filtration, Disinfection, Desalination, Sludge Treatment, Biological), Process (Primary, Secondary And Tertiary), End-User (Municipal, Industrial), And Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is USD 68.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 87.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

"Tertiary by process is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The primary reason for the tertiary process segment's prominence in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market is its critical role in achieving stringent water quality standards. This segment employs advanced treatment methods like filtration, disinfection, and nutrient removal, essential for eliminating remaining contaminants and pathogens from treated water before its release or reuse. With global concerns about water scarcity and pollution escalating, there's a growing focus on recycling wastewater, driving demand for sophisticated tertiary treatment equipment. Technological advancements such as membrane filtration and UV disinfection have enhanced treatment efficiency and expanded the applicability of tertiary treatment solutions across industries. Moreover, increasing awareness of the environmental impact of untreated wastewater contributes to the widespread adoption of robust tertiary treatment equipment, making it the largest segment in the market.

"Filtartion by product type is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The filtration segment holds the top position in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market due to several pivotal reasons. Firstly, filtration serves as a fundamental and indispensable process in water treatment procedures, regardless of the water source or type under treatment. Filtration mechanisms efficiently eliminate suspended solids, contaminants, and impurities, thereby enhancing water quality and rendering it suitable for diverse applications like drinking water supply, industrial operations, and agricultural needs. Secondly, escalating worries concerning water pollution and the universal need for clean water are propelling a surging demand for dependable and effective filtration solutions. This demand surge is notably pronounced in swiftly developing regions where water quality challenges are more prevalent. Moreover, ongoing advancements in filtration technologies, including membrane filtration and ultrafiltration, have significantly bolstered the efficacy and adaptability of filtration systems, thereby further accelerating market expansion. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks and environmental directives mandating the deployment of efficient filtration systems in wastewater treatment plants and industrial setups contribute substantially to the overarching dominance of the filtration segment. In essence, the formidable stature and continual growth trajectory of the filtration segment within the water and wastewater treatment equipment market stem from its indispensable role, continuous technological enhancements, mounting concerns regarding water quality, and regulatory imperatives.

"Municipal by end-user segment is projected to be the largest, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The dominance of the municipal segment in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market can be attributed to several pivotal factors. Firstly, municipalities shoulder the responsibility of delivering potable water to their residents and managing wastewater from various sources such as households, commercial establishments, and public facilities. This essential role creates a consistent and substantial demand for water and wastewater treatment solutions and equipment. Secondly, the rapid pace of urbanization and population growth in urban areas exerts immense pressure on municipal water infrastructure, necessitating constant upgrades and expansions of treatment facilities and processes to meet escalating demand. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks and guidelines pertaining to water quality standards and environmental protection compel municipalities to invest in advanced treatment technologies and equipment to ensure compliance and safeguard public health. Moreover, government-backed initiatives and funding programs targeted at enhancing water infrastructure, particularly in developing regions, stimulate investments in municipal water and wastewater treatment projects. Furthermore, increasing community awareness regarding the significance of clean water and sustainable water management practices motivates municipalities to embrace innovative and efficient treatment solutions. Collectively, these factors contribute significantly to the dominant position of the municipal segment in the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

"Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for water and wastewater treatment equipment during the forecast period, in terms of value."

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading market for semiconductor and IC packaging materials, driven by its role as a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse featuring major players such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, all boasting robust semiconductor ecosystems. This region's strong focus on technological innovation, especially exemplified by leaders like South Korea and Japan, fuels the demand for cutting-edge packaging materials that can meet the demanding standards of advanced semiconductor devices. Additionally, Asia Pacific benefits from a thriving consumer electronics sector, fuelled by increasing disposable incomes and the rapid digitalization of society. This sector heavily relies on semiconductor and IC packaging materials for a wide array of products including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and automotive electronics. Furthermore, Asia Pacific's strategic advantages as a cost-effective manufacturing hub with efficient supply chains and a skilled workforce further reinforce its dominance in the semiconductor industry. Government initiatives and favorable business environments in key countries such as China, Taiwan, and Singapore play a crucial role in enhancing the region's position as the primary driver of growth and innovation in the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market.

Key Players

The key players in this market are Veolia (France), Xylem (US), Ecolab (US), DuPont (US), Pentair (UK), 3M (US), Aquatech International (US), Thermax Limited (India), Culligan Water (US), Calgon Carbon Corporation (US) etc.

