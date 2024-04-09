

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices hit a new record high on Tuesday amid heightened geopolitical tensions and data suggesting that central banks of the world kept demanding gold in February, with China leading the way.



Spot gold rose 1.1 percent to $2,364.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 1.4 percent at $2,383.15.



The dollar struggled for direction as caution crept in ahead of key inflation readings and the release of Fed meeting minutes due this week.



The U.S. Labour Department is scheduled to release its reports on consumer and producer inflation for March on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in March following a 0.4 percent increase in February.



Producer prices are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February.



The inflation readings could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates in the wake of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.



Doubts crept in about a possible Fed rate cut this year after Lorie Logan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, warned that it's premature to consider lowering interest rates.



Fed Governor Michelle Bowman also echoed concerns about potential upside risks to inflation, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the U.S. central bank must weigh how long it can maintain the policy restrictive without damaging the economy.



Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari said the Fed cannot 'stop short' on the inflation fight as oil prices creep higher.



However, former Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he's expecting three interest-rate cuts this year and that's the base case.



According to CME Group data, the prospect of a first 25 basis point cut in June currently stands at 49 percent, down from 57 percent a week ago.



Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions were back in focus after Hamas rejected Israel's latest ceasefire proposal made at talks in Cairo and Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had set a date for a ground offensive in Rafah - which he has long been warned against.



