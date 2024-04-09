The "Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT TV episode and movie revenues for 22 Eastern European countries will reach $6.96 billion in 2029; up from $3.82 billion in 2023.

From the $3.1 billion additional revenues between 2023 and 2029, Russia will provide $1 billion and Poland $0.7 billion.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Together Poland and Russia will account for two-thirds of the region's 2029 revenues. This means that the remaining 20 countries will share $2.57 billion or an average of only $129 million each."

SVOD revenues will reach $4.3 billion by 2029 up from $2.4 billion in 2023. Russia and Poland will be the only countries to generate SVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion by 2029. AVOD will add $1 billion to take its total to $1.9 billion.

This report covers the following 22 countries.

Albania

Belarus

Bosnia

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Rep

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Ukraine

Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed regional and country-by-country analysis in a 74-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT, AVOD FAST revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Featured

Amazon Prime

Amediateka

ANT1 Next

Apple TV+

Canal Plus

CDA

Disney+

Divan.TV

Facebook/Instagram

Go3

HBO

Ipla

Ivi

Kinopoisk

Kion

Megogo

Netflix

Okko

Pickbox

Play Now

Player+

Polsat Box

Premier

SkyShowtime

TNT Premier

Viaplay

Voyo

WarnerMedia

Wink

Youtube

