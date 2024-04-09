

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's unemployment rate decreased less-than-expected at the end of the first quarter, figures from the labour office showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 3.9 percent in March, down from 4.0 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 3.8 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.



There were 288,623 unemployed people in March, compared to 296,107 a month ago.



The labour office reported that by the end of March, job offices had registered a total of 268,660 vacancies, indicating 81 more vacancies than in the preceding month.



