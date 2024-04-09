BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 April 2024 were:
649.19p Capital only
653.33p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 55,437 Ordinary shares on 8th April 2024, the Company has 92,966,912 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,242,952 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.