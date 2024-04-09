BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 8 April 2024 were:

220.41p Capital only

220.53p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 27,596 ordinary shares on 8th April 2024, the Company has 77,819,182 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 22,542,123 shares which are held in Treasury.