Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09

09 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 08 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.799 million Including current year income and expenses £49.898 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 260.87p Including current year income and expenses 261.39p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.11p Including current year income and expenses 261.59p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000