Living Security to Host 3rd Annual Human Risk Management Conference

The largest annual virtual gathering of the Human Risk management community will feature keynote speakers, including Brian Krebs, Jinan Budge, and David Kennedy.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Living Security, a global leader in human risk management, proudly announces its 3rd Annual HRM Conference, the world's largest annual Human Risk Management virtual gathering, on June 20, 2024. HRMCon focuses on identifying human risks and protecting the workforce, boasting more than 20 sessions from industry leaders, practitioners, and partners.

Human Risk Management is a new cybersecurity category that focuses on identifying risks and protecting the workforce before security incidents occur, reducing the number of incidents a SOC needs to detect and respond to. This February, Forrester announced that they would release the first Forrester Wave for Human Risk Management.

HRMCon brings together cybersecurity thought leaders and practitioners to present a virtual conference dedicated to evolving the power of behavior change in mitigating security risks.

The stellar line-up of speakers includes Brian Krebs, founder of krebsonsecurity.com, Jinan Budge, principal analyst at Forrester, and David Kennedy, founder & chief hacker of Binary Defense and TrustedSec.

The virtual event will be a unique blend of presentations, panel discussions, and demos from leading enterprises, including Mastercard, Nationwide Insurance, Munich Re, Brex, and Forrester. HRMCon expects to attract more than 1,000 registrants for the third consecutive year.

Living Security leads the industry in human risk management, solving the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform trusted by security-minded organizations. Its mission is to protect every organization by transforming human risk and creating a more secure world.

"When we harness the power of community, it's uniting our strengths to forge a stronger shield," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "This collective endeavor is what will propel us past the basic compliance training to effectively tackle human risk management. By centering our efforts on the human aspect, we are not merely complying with standards but actively transforming the dynamics of security breaches. Our goal is to diminish the incidents attributed to human error, cultivating a more vigilant, informed, and capable workforce."

A key feature that sets HRMCon apart is having 80% of sessions led by practitioners. The conference's interactive sessions will be divided into four tracks:

Human Risk Quantification

Risk-Based Policy and Training Interventions

Workforce Education and Enablement

Positive Security Culture

Each track highlights a key element of a successful HRM program.

Registration for the conference is now open and free of cost. In addition, Living Security has opened the call for abstracts for HRMCon, inviting all security professionals (practitioners, providers and thought leaders in industry, government, and academia) with an interest or expertise in human risk management to submit proposals. Abstract submission closes at midnight on May 24, 2024.

Living Security has developed cybersecurity solutions to protect organizations by transforming human risk and creating a more secure world. As a global leader in human risk management, Living Security helps companies take a proactive approach to augment their security posture through awareness training and risk reduction on an integrated management platform trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard.

Living Security is also introducing a new brand and website: Human Risk Management, Simplified. It is now simpler than ever to implement an HRM program that identifies risks, protects against cyberattacks, and reports positive results. This clear focus amplifies Living Security's status as an industry leader in human risk management, providing companies with a trusted partner to successfully set up an HRM program that efficiently augments their security posture.

To learn more about Living Security's solutions for human risk management, please visit www.livingsecurity.com. To register for HRM Con 2024, visit the conference registration website.

About Living Security

Living Security, the global leader in human risk management, transforms human risk into proactive defense by quantifying human risk to engage humans with relevant content and communications to change human behavior. The firm solves the challenges of human risk through risk identification, awareness and training, and risk reduction, all through an integrated platform trusted by security-minded organizations, including Mastercard, Verizon, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, and Hewlett-Packard.

