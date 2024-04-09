

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Biden has announced that his Administration plans a massive debt relief program that would provide relief to borrowers disproportionately burdened by Student Loan Debt.



If finalized as proposed, it would provide debt relief to more than 30 million borrowers when combined with actions the Administration has taken over the last four years.



These plans would fully eliminate accrued interest for 23 million borrowers, cancel the full amount of student debt for more than 4 million borrowers, and provide more than 10 million borrowers with at least $5,000 in debt relief or more.



Speaking on lowering costs for Americans in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden said these plans would not only help create more financial stability for millions of working and middle-class families, they would also help address the disproportionate debt burden on communities of color and advance racial equity.



These actions are expected to provide significant relief to Black and Latino borrowers, borrowers who attended community college, and borrowers who are financially vulnerable because they took out debt but never had the chance to complete their degree.



Not only are Black students more likely to take on student loans than their white peers, but they also end up holding nearly twice as much debt as their white peers four years after graduation. And Latino borrowers are also more likely to default on their student loans compared to white borrowers, according to the White House.



Biden's plan would deliver some amount of relief to borrowers who owe more than they did at the start of repayment; those who are otherwise eligible for loan forgiveness, but have not yet applied; borrowers who first entered repayment many years ago; those who enrolled in low-financial-value programs; and borrowers experiencing hardship paying back their loans.



