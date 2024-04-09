

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The President of the UN General Assembly has appealed for 'all those with leverage' to use their power to bring an end to the six-month-long war in Gaza.



Dennis Francis convened the UN's most representative body, comprising all 193 Member States, following the Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution put forward by the United States last month.



The debate was triggered by a 2022 Assembly resolution that calls for a meeting to be held within 10 working days whenever a veto is cast in the Council.



During the Security Council meeting on March 22, China and Russia vetoed a US draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.



Three days later, the Council adopted a different resolution calling for a ceasefire for the remainder of Ramadan.



Noting that Ramadan ends on Tuesday, he implored Security Council members to meaningfully use their power in support of an immediate and lasting ceasefire.



'I urge all those with leverage to do all in their power to end the bloodshed in Gaza now.' he said.



U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood said the draft U.S. resolution was put forward in good faith and the vast majority of Council members voted in favour of it.



'Russia and China offered many over-the-top explanations for their obstruction,' he told the General Assembly. 'Rather than support diplomacy to release the hostages and secure a ceasefire, they attacked the United States.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken