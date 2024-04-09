

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 0.8565 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8584.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to near 3-week highs of 1.2691 and 192.67 from early lows of 1.2649 and 192.11, respectively.



The pound edged up to 1.1465 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.1442.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.83 against the euro, 1.28 against the greenback, 194.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.



