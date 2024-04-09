

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed mood prevailed in world markets ahead of the keenly watched release of consumer price inflation, producer price inflation and FOMC minutes from the U.S. as well as the interest rate decision by the European Central Bank.



Wall Street Futures reflect minor gains. Major European benchmarks are trading mostly in negative territory. Asian shares mostly gained.



Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields eased across regions. Geopolitical tensions helped crude oil prices firm up. Gold scaled fresh peaks. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,911.50, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,209.30, up 0.13% Germany's DAX at 18,193.45, down 0.66% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,951.55, up 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 8,082.49, down 0.45% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,016.95, down 0.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,759.50, up 1.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,824.20, up 0.45% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,048.54, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,828.07, up 0.57%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0868, up 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.2687, up 0.27% USD/JPY at 151.80, up 0.00% AUD/USD at 0.6624, up 0.31% USD/CAD at 1.3567, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 104.04, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.392%, down 0.75% Germany at 2.3890%, down 2.09% France at 2.874%, down 1.94% U.K. at 4.0770%, down 0.29% Japan at 0.783%, down 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $90.53, up 0.17%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $86.50, up 0.08%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,376.10, up 1.07%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,451.32, down 2.27% Ethereum at $3,621.48, down 0.07% BNB at $583.29, down 2.33% Solana at $175.40, down 4.08% XRP at $0.6094, up 0.20%.



