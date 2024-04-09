ROI Training Wins 2024 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award

ROI Training announced that it has received the 2024 Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ROI Training is being recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers and partners successfully accelerate their digital transformation through training.









This achievement marks the fifth time ROI Training has been recognized as a Google Cloud Partner of the Year for Training (2024, 2023, 2021, 2018, and 2017). In 2019 and 2020, ROI Training was awarded Google Cloud Regional Training Partner of the Year for North America and EMEA.

Having trained over 500,000 people on Google Cloud technologies across six continents and in over 35 countries, ROI Training's impressive team of subject matter expert trainers has been instrumental in driving extraordinary transformation with the world's leading businesses and agencies. The hands-on intensive nature of the Google Cloud curriculum paired with ROI's ability to deliver use case-driven instructor-led training provides the perfect environment to build, test, and deploy new solutions.

Today, ROI Training offers the deepest cloud curriculum in the market covering generative AI, Cloud Infrastructure, Application Modernization, Data Engineering and Analytics, API Management, Security, Machine Learning, and Cloud for Business Leaders.

ROI Training has also earned Google Cloud Specializations for Data Analytics, Infrastructure, and Security. ROI's team of esteemed trainers has earned 230+ Professional Cloud Certifications.

In March, ROI partnered with Google Cloud to deliver "Launchpad for Women," a game-changing program that is transforming the diversity of the cloud-skilled workforce. The inaugural delivery had over 5,000 registrations and upon its completion, will deliver hundreds of Google Cloud Digital Leader Certifications to the market.

"We are honored to receive the Google Cloud Global Training Partner of the Year Award for the fifth time," said Dave Carey, CEO of ROI Training. "With the growing need for enterprises to train and upskill people in cloud, data, and AI, there has never been a more exciting time in our industry and our partnership with Google Cloud. I am proud of my team for the incredible effort they put in daily to help customers succeed. Thank you to Google Cloud for recognizing us!"

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce ROI Training, Inc. as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

About ROI Training

ROI Training is the industry-recognized leader in designing, developing, and delivering customized Technology and Management training programs. ROI has trained over 500,000 people globally in cloud technologies and best practices. ROI's world-class instructors work closely with clients to deliver the skills required in a fast-paced, global enterprise. Our comprehensive curriculum includes Cloud, AI, Web Development, Agile, Security, Java, Python, and Project Management. Information about ROI Training can be found at https://www.roitraining.com

