CHICAGO & BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CG Life, a leading integrated agency that blends strategy, creative, marketing, digital, and media with science, has significantly expanded its ability to support commercial life science organizations with digital omnichannel strategies through the addition of Toolhouse. Financial terms of the acquisition, which closed on March 22, remain undisclosed.

Founded in 1995, Toolhouse is a digital agency specializing in helping biopharma companies create more meaningful, measurable connections with patients and physicians. Their areas of expertise include marketing technology enablement, data-driven insights, and user-centric design. The addition of Toolhouse's capabilities to CG Life's deep expertise in scientific and medical branding, marketing, and communications creates a dynamic omnichannel agency capable of supporting brands from pre-clinical through commercialization.

"Healthcare has changed dramatically, requiring brand leaders in biopharma and life science to deploy nimble, omnichannel digital strategies to connect with their audiences," said CG Life CEO David Ormesher. "We are addressing this need by combining Toolhouse's broad digital expertise with CG Life's deep understanding of scientific and medical content and audiences. Together, through our expanded capabilities in strategy, insight, technology, and creativity, we will enable leading pharma, biotech, and life sciences companies to build meaningful connections with patients and physicians."

Toolhouse's current leadership is part of the newly combined CG Life team, tallying about 150 experts in integrated communications, digital engagement, influencer marketing, and strategic commercial and creative capabilities. Toolhouse's Mike Wiebe will serve as Senior Vice President of Digital, Kari Obrist as Senior Vice President of Client Delivery, and Kevin Stock as Senior Vice President of Technology.

"The decision for Toolhouse to join forces with the CG Life team was a completely natural one. Our strengths perfectly complement each other, and our cultural values fully align," said Wiebe. "Our entire team is enthusiastic about how this combination will benefit clients by combining a critical understanding of science with technology-enabled, data-driven customer experiences. Together, we're a very different kind of agency."

About Toolhouse

Toolhouse, a CG Life company, helps life science and biopharma companies improve customer experience and make their omnichannel marketing aspirations possible. Taking a holistic approach, Toolhouse focuses on transforming culture and marketing capabilities through technology enablement, engaging customers with meaningful experiences, and continual optimization using data-driven insights. Toolhouse was founded in 1995.

Visit toolhouse.com to learn more.

About CG Life

For more than two decades, CG Life has provided integrated marketing solutions to companies leading the way in therapeutics, medical devices, diagnostics, and research tools and services. Committed to the profound impact of science on everyday lives, CG Life blends scientific understanding with strategic imagination to guide clients through the biggest leaps they make. Visit cglife.com to learn more.

