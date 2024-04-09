Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.04.2024 | 14:31
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Apr-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc ("the Company") 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
9 April 2024 
The Company announces that, on 5 April 2024, awards of up to GBP3,000 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in 
the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible 
employees under the "Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive 
Plan ("SIP"). 
The Company was notified on 9 April 2024 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the 
following persons discharging managerial responsibility were awarded the number of shares set out against each of their 
names in the notification forms below: 
Name       Number of Shares awarded 
Johan Lundgren  537 
Kenton Jarvis  537 
Robert Birge   537 
Stuart Birrell  537 
Sophie Dekkers  537 
Thomas Haagensen 537 
Rebecca Mills  537 
David Morgan   537 
Jane Storm    537 
Garry Wilson   537

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Johan Lundgren 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP5.58  537

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 537

-- Price GBP5.58

e) Date of the 2024-04-05

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP5.58  537

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 537

-- Price GBP5.58

e) Date of the 2024-04-05

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Robert Birge 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP5.58  537

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 537

-- Price GBP5.58

e) Date of the 2024-04-05

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP5.58  537

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 537

-- Price GBP5.58

e) Date of the 2024-04-05

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2024 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.