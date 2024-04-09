Brenus Pharma unveils groundbreaking results during the American Association Cancer Research (AACR) Annual meeting 2024 San Diego (April 5-10).
"Efficacy of the STC-10101 a new allogeneic cancer vaccine in different colorectal cancer models" | Abstract 5003 https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2024-5003
This communication confirms the ability of Brenus' next gen immunotherapy, STC-1010, to fight against resistant colorectal tumors with excellent tolerability.
Additionally, multi-omics analysis of STC-1010 batches confirmed consistent quality and batch-to-batch reproducibility, through standardized and scalable production.
STC-1010 was tested in several models extrapolating human conditions (ex-vivo; in-ovo,) using PBMCs from different donors. Results showed a significant immune response activation coupled with a massive and robust tumor killing that has been consistent with our 3 latest STC1010 batches manufactured. Metastasis reduction has also been shown with in-ovo model.
Results show the potential of STC-1010 in clinical settings to treat patients with colorectal cancer causing 9.7 million death per year.
1 STC-1010 is a next-generation cancer immunotherapy produced by Allogeneic STC's proprietary Brenus platform. It's specifically designed to combat colorectal cancer including MSS and MSI-H populations in its first line of treatment for the first indication. STC Platform mimics relapse conditions and allows eduction of patient's immune system against resistant tumor.
