Brenus Pharma unveils groundbreaking results during the American Association Cancer Research (AACR) Annual meeting 2024 San Diego (April 5-10).

"Efficacy of the STC-10101 a new allogeneic cancer vaccine in different colorectal cancer models" | Abstract 5003 https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.AM2024-5003

This communication confirms the ability of Brenus' next gen immunotherapy, STC-1010, to fight against resistant colorectal tumors with excellent tolerability.

Additionally, multi-omics analysis of STC-1010 batches confirmed consistent quality and batch-to-batch reproducibility, through standardized and scalable production.

STC-1010 was tested in several models extrapolating human conditions (ex-vivo; in-ovo,) using PBMCs from different donors. Results showed a significant immune response activation coupled with a massive and robust tumor killing that has been consistent with our 3 latest STC1010 batches manufactured. Metastasis reduction has also been shown with in-ovo model.

Results show the potential of STC-1010 in clinical settings to treat patients with colorectal cancer causing 9.7 million death per year.

George ALZEEB 2 , galzeeb@brenus-pharma.com, Innovation Manager Manager (Ph.D)

, galzeeb@brenus-pharma.com, Innovation Manager Manager Céline GONGORA 3 , celine.gongora@inserm.fr, Research Director, Head of Team Inserm U1194 "Drug resistances and new cancer treatment" (Ph.D)

, celine.gongora@inserm.fr, Research Director, Head of Team Inserm U1194 "Drug resistances and new cancer treatment" Corentin RICHARD 4 , CRichard@cgfl.fr, Postdoctoral Bioiformatician (Ph.D)

, CRichard@cgfl.fr, Postdoctoral Bioiformatician Romain BOIDOT 3 , rboidot@cgfl.fr, Molecular Biologist (Ph.D)

, rboidot@cgfl.fr, Molecular Biologist Tanguy FORTIN 5 , tanguy.fortin@anaquant.com, Chief Executive Officer (Ph.D)

, tanguy.fortin@anaquant.com, Chief Executive Officer Yan WANG 6 , yan.wang@inovotion.com, Scientist/R&D Project Manager (Ph .D)

, yan.wang@inovotion.com, Scientist/R&D Project Manager Alban BESSEDE 7 , a.bessede@explicyte.com, Chief Executive Officer (Ph.D)

, a.bessede@explicyte.com, Chief Executive Officer Benoit PINTEUR 1 , bpinteur@brenus-pharma.com, Chief Scientific Officer (Pharm D)

, bpinteur@brenus-pharma.com, Chief Scientific Officer Lionel CHALUS 1 , lchalus@brenus-pharma.com, Head of Technical Operation

, lchalus@brenus-pharma.com, Head of Technical Operation Corinne TORTORELLI 1 , ctortorelli@brenus-pharma.com, Senior Medical Lead (Pharm.D., Ph.D)

, ctortorelli@brenus-pharma.com, Senior Medical Lead Paul BRAVETTI 1 , pbravetti@brenus-pharma.com, Chief Executive Officer (Pharm D, MSc)

, pbravetti@brenus-pharma.com, Chief Executive Officer François GHIRINGHELLI8, FGhiringhelli@cgfl.fr, Head of Team Inserm 1231 TIRECs «Therapies and Immune REsponse in CancerS », Director of early clinical unit CLIPP2, Professor of Oncology (M.D, PhD)

https://www.brenus-pharma.com/ Follow us on LinkedIn

1 STC-1010 is a next-generation cancer immunotherapy produced by Allogeneic STC's proprietary Brenus platform. It's specifically designed to combat colorectal cancer including MSS and MSI-H populations in its first line of treatment for the first indication. STC Platform mimics relapse conditions and allows eduction of patient's immune system against resistant tumor.

2 Brenus Pharma, Lyon, France,

3 INSERM U1194 IRCM, Montpellier, France,

4 CNRS 6302, Dijon, France,

5 Anaquant, Lyon, France

6 Inovotion, La Tronche, France,

7 Explicyte, Bordeaux, France

8 Inserm 1231 CGFL, Dijon, France

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240409632375/en/

Contacts:

mbrun@brenus-pharma.com (+33) 787768772