Centra Companies: Centra Capital Partners Opens the Waterfront Village Community Development to Accredited Investors

The project is projecting a 19.6% IRR and 8% preferred return

RAMSEY, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / A new investment opportunity with Centra Capital Partners opened this month to accredited investors interested in diversifying their portfolio through promising real estate projects. Waterfront Village is a ground-up community development in the heart of the city of Ramsey, MN. It includes 110 lots that will be developed by the Centra team over the course of the next six years. The homes being built are detached townhomes which will begin sales in the fall of 2024.





Waterfront Village





Centra has worked closely with the City of Ramsey on the design of this community, as it will be an integral part of the city's COR neighborhood, which is designated for downtown mixed-use development. Features such as walkable trails are being incorporated into the design of the community, making it an attractive neighborhood for commuters moving to the area for work and first-time home buyers looking for an affordable, yet beautiful community to start a family.

"We have a long-standing relationship with the city of Ramsey, having built and sold homes in the COR neighborhood since 2018," said Paul Tabone, Vice President of Land at Centra Capital Partners. "Centra has taken great care to artfully design a community that encompasses the city's vision while carefully analyzing the market to ensure the homes being built are in alignment with the area's future needs."

Ramsey is the second fastest-growing city in Anoka County and this trend is expected to continue. The city is located 30 minutes from downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul, a rapidly growing region due to its economic and employment opportunities. The area is home to 14 Fortune 500 companies, and the Metropolitan Council is forecasting an increase of 657,000 residents to the region by the year 2050.

"This area has so much real estate investment potential," said Dale Wills, owner and founder of Centra Capital Partners. "The city is already investing in improved transportation and retail projects in the COR neighborhood. In the coming years, the marketability of these beautifully crafted homes is going to increase, and Waterfront Village will be an even more attractive community to homebuyers."

Centra Capital Partners was established to help accredited investors build wealth while enriching communities. The minimum investment on this project is $100,000. Both novice and experienced investors are encouraged to book a call to learn more about this opportunity and others like it.

About Centra Capital Partners:

Centra Capital Partners creates thriving communities across the United States by partnering with accredited investors to build long-term wealth in value-based, community-oriented real estate developments. The Centra Capital Partners team has more than 120 years of combined real estate experience, making it a trusted partner in the real estate development industry. Its "investor-first" approach, commitment to transparency in all aspects of operations and long-term vision allow it to maximize investor returns while protecting its partners' investments.

