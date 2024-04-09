Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators Returns to Cannes Lions

Relocating from Plage du Festival to La Mandala Beach, after a breakout 2023, Influential and Brand Innovators will be joined by Urban One and Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Influential, the world's largest influencer marketing company by revenue, that provides social media insights and brand connections through its Open AI-powered Social Intelligence technology, Radius, announced today that "Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators" will return for its second year to Cannes Lions, the international festival of creativity for brands, advertisers and marketing creatives.

Influential has partnered with Urban One, the largest diversified media company that primarily reaches Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States, to bring Ludacris to speak onstage for a conversation with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins, followed by an exclusive live performance on the Influential Beach stage, that night.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Influential to bring the power and excellence of Black culture to Cannes Lions with 3-time Grammy award-winning legendary urban recording artist Ludacris," said Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One. Liggins continued, "This is a full-circle moment for us, as Ludacris got his start many years ago at Urban One's Atlanta hip-hop radio station. It is only fitting that he joins us, as we celebrate our 44-year legacy and the undeniable influence of Black culture that we unlock for our advertisers, as the largest multi-platform fully-integrated Black-owned and Black-targeted media company in the US."

Ludacris added, "Urban One has been family since Day 1. Their positive and profound impact on the Black community and the culture is something that should be celebrated and recognized. I can't wait to show up and show out with them at Influential Beach in Cannes. This will be an unforgettable cultural experience and the best party Cannes Lions has ever seen!".

Additionally, Influential and Brand Innovators have confirmed celebrities, creators, and the industry's top CMOs set to attend, with more announcements coming soon. "Creators and the business of influencer marketing are poised to have an even bigger presence on the ground at Cannes Lions than before and our move to La Mandala Beach is a direct result," said Influential CEO Ryan Detert. "We're thrilled to be back on the beach as the go-to space with a new lineup of celebrities, creators and marketers that rivals main stage content at the Palais."

Influential Beach Presented by Brand Innovators, the exclusive community of marketers from the world's top brands, will be located at La Mandala Beach, Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes - Stagwell's former Sport Beach space. With nearly double the footprint, compared to 2023, when the activation took over the former Twitter Beach space, Influential Beach will be the backdrop of a diverse range of in-person programming, interactive stations, and photo and media opportunities. An exclusive invitation-only space will also be present, designed for Influential team leaders to conduct meetings and network with key partners.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Influential at La Mandala Beach, destined to be the ultimate hotspot for senior brand marketers at Fortune 500 and other top-tier brands participating at the Cannes Lions. The content will be compelling and rosé will be flowing," remarked Marc Sternberg, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Brand Innovators.

To learn more, and stay up to date with happenings from the industry's biggest industry celebration set to kick off on June 16, 2024, visit https://influentialbeach.com/

###

About Influential?

Influential is an AI-powered technology and is the largest influencer marketing company in the world, by revenue. Leveraging a network of over 3 million social media influencers, Influential's platform powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, content creation, media, and measurement. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential enables exclusive targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, and eComm sales. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including McDonald's, NBA, General Mills, Ford, and every major studio. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner.

About Brand Innovators

The goal of Brand Innovators is to accelerate the digital transformation of the marketing and media industries. Established in 2011, the Brand Innovators community includes over 25,000 senior brand marketers from Fortune 500 and other leading brands from coast-to-coast, making it the largest professional network of its kind. The Brand Innovators Advisory Board and Professional Councils include some of the most innovative brand marketers or change agents in the marketing and media industries today.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households, and CLEO TV, its sister network with an almost 41 million household reach. As of September 1, 2023, we owned and/or operated 72 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 57 FM or AM stations, 13 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate), located in 13 of the most populous African-American markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming, including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly-owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands.

For Press Inquiries Contact: Influential@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Influential

View the original press release on accesswire.com