Chronosphere Rapidly Scaling Observability Platform on Google Cloud

Sees Triple Digit Growth in Annual Sales from Partnership in First 12 Months

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Chronosphere , the leading observability platform provider for cloud-native services and a Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced at Google Cloud Next '24 that it is one of the fastest growing monitoring and observability offerings hosted on Google Cloud. The observability leader also revealed today a new integration with Google Cloud's Personalized Service Health (PSH).

Chronosphere partnered with Google Cloud to bring together the best in cloud native services and cloud native observability to hyper growth organizations. Teams can transform their observability data based on need, context, and utility-all delivered on Google Cloud. With Chronosphere, teams can store only the useful data to reduce cost and improve performance, gaining faster issue detection and resolution, up to 99.99% availability and open source compatibility-eliminating vendor lock-in.

"In just a year since forming our partnership, the demand from our joint customers such as Mixpanel and Dandy underscores the momentum towards a cloud native future," said Martin Mao, CEO and co-founder of Chronosphere. "Being a Google Cloud Premier Partner accelerates our ability to deliver this future to a broader group of customers, yielding impactful results that bolster their bottom lines."

"Thanks to Chronosphere and Google Cloud, we can confidently scale while controlling data costs and delivering a fast and reliable patient experience," Jack Pierce, senior engineer at Dandy, the leading digital dental company. "Working with Kubernetes and Cloud Native industry leaders gives us the confidence to reach our company's mission of providing dentists with the industry's most trusted digital dental operating system."

"We saw immediate value in Chronosphere's new Google Cloud Personalized Service Health integration. Having highly relevant incidents impacting the Google Cloud products we rely on overlayed in our most critical dashboards saves a lot of time. It's great to see Chronosphere and Google Cloud working together so closely!" Austin Pray, Staff TLM in charge of the DevInfra team at Mixpanel.

The new Google Cloud Personalized Service Health integration enables customers to ingest events impacting Google Cloud product and services relevant to their projects into Chronosphere. These events identify when infrastructure changes occurred, providing responders with more information to help them better understand the full story related to the alerts and time series anomalies they are seeing. This enables engineers to respond to an issue quickly, reducing developer toil and improving their situational awareness during an incident.

"Google Cloud Personalized Service Health (PSH) helps customers gain visibility into events impacting the Google Cloud products they use," said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. "Now, customers can natively create incident workflows from PSH that get triggered directly to the customer side, such as automated opening of tickets, sending alerts, etc, helping engineers be more effective and productive."

Connect with Chronosphere at Google Next '24:

Meet the Chronosphere team April 9 - 11 at the Chronosphere Booth, #541, in the Google Next Expo Hall.

Chronosphere Head of Product and Solutions Marketing Rachel Dines will present our Google Personalized Service Health integration story on April 9th at 4:15 p.m. with her talk "It Wasn't Me! Immediately Identify Google Cloud Changes Impacting your Apps" in the Next StartUp Lounge.

Join Chronosphere, Google Cloud, Pulumi and CrowdStrike on Tuesday, April 9, from 7 pm - 10 pm PT for an epic day 1 after-party at minus5 Bar in Mandalay Bay. The event is first come, first served, with parkas, gloves and hats supplied. Afterwards, Chronosphere will be capping off the evening at the 1923 Prohibition Bar for vintage vibes, beverages, and appetizers. Spend the evening mingling with observability gurus and fellow cloud warriors, and swapping war stories.

About Chronosphere

Chronosphere is the only cloud native observability solution that helps teams quickly resolve incidents before they impact the customer experience and the bottom line. Combined with the power of Calyptia, a leader in logging and observability pipeline solutions, Chronosphere's end-to-end observability platform helps teams rein in costs, improve developer productivity, and gain a competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://chronosphere.io or follow Chronosphere on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Chronosphere

chronosphere@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Chronosphere

View the original press release on accesswire.com