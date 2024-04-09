Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2024) - CCRcorp, the parent company of go-to legal resources TheCorporateCounsel.net and CompensationStandards.com, is excited to announce that the 2024 Proxy Disclosure & 21st Annual Executive Compensation Conferences will be held in-person on October 14-15 in San Francisco.

The SEC's regulatory agenda continues amidst all types of uncertainty. Conference attendees will get the practical guidance and expert knowledge they need as rules, regulations and procedures continue to evolve.

The event, hosted in conjunction with the National Association of Stock Plan Professionals (NASPP) Annual Conference, marks CCRcorp's return to in-person programming since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"Over the past few years, many members of TheCorporateCounsel.net and CompensationStandards.com have told us how much they looked forward to our conferences returning to an in-person format," said John Jenkins, Managing Editor of CCRcorp. "We've all felt the same way, and we're delighted that we've been able to do that with this year's conferences. We look forward to seeing you live and in person in San Francisco!"

Registration is open for this can't-miss event - early bird pricing starts at $1,750. For group in-person rates, email Sales@CCRcorp.com or call 1-800-737-1271, Option 1. Sponsorship opportunities are available; contact Victoria Newton at VNewton@CCRcorp.com for information.

Panels will be streamed virtually for those unable to attend the in-person Conferences. For more information and to register, visit https://www.thecorporatecounsel.net/conference2024/.

Contact: Victoria Newton, VNewton@CCRcorp.com

