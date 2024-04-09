Prodigy Finance, a leading education loan provider for students studying internationally, is extending its services to new markets. Being a global lender, Prodigy already supports applicants from 150+ countries. Including Pakistan on its list of supported countries is an important step towards achieving its goal of providing equal access to quality education.

Through this expansion, students can now finance their master's and postgraduate diploma degrees at international universities without the need for collateral or a co-signer. This eliminates a major financial hurdle for students from diverse backgrounds. Furthermore, students can apply for the Prodigy Finance Scholarship Programme, which awards $5000 each to five winners. This scholarship is open to anyone who meets the eligibility criteria, regardless of their place of origin, financial capabilities, or field of study.

Neha Sethi, Chief Financial Officer at Prodigy Finance, commented, "We're committed to expanding our support for thousands of students seeking to finance their international education. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to access a quality education, regardless of their financial background."

The high cost of tuition and additional living expenses can be a significant obstacle for many aspiring international students. Traditional lenders often require collateral or a co-signer, which puts such families under financial strain.

Prodigy Finance's unique approach assesses loan affordability through its proprietary risk assessment model rather than relying solely on credit history. This opens up funding opportunities for students from emerging markets who often lack established credit scores. According to Prodigy Finance's 2022 Impact report, 86% of Prodigy Finance borrowers come from emerging economies, while 67% of them are first-generation students.

Students from the supported countries can apply for funding to pursue postgraduate studies in 18 countries across various fields like business, law, engineering, management, health sciences, public policy, and more. Prodigy Finance has long-standing relationships with over 464 universities that offer 2,000+ courses.

Prodigy Finance is currently offering 5 scholarships specifically designed for international postgraduate students who demonstrate potential, passion, and a commitment to making a difference. The online application to apply for the scholarship opens on April 1, 2024, and runs until April 30, 2024. The winners will be announced on May 17, 2024. Check out the eligibility criteria and the scholarship details at https://prodigyfinance.com/scholarships/.

The streamlined online application process allows students from anywhere in the world to apply for funding conveniently.

Prodigy Finance Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. Prodigy Finance loans are offered to eligible borrowers and these loans are governed by English law.

Loan offers are subject to our eligibility, funding, and credit assessment criteria

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240405663754/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Deeya Pathaw, Prodigy Finance, deeya.pathaw@prodigyfinance.com

Shavani Naidoo, Prodigy Finance, shavani.naidoo@prodigyfinance.com