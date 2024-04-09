ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Contrader, an Italian information and communication technology (ICT) company, have partnered to advance the ValGenesis VLMS product suite and Contrader's immense ICT expertise across the life sciences sector in Italy.

Founded in Benevento in 2017, Contrader is a group of specialized companies combining their unique skills to support businesses and startups through digitization and technologies that strengthen Industry 4.0 business models.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company's platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Contrader offer innovative, end-to-end digital solutions that help life sciences companies meet stringent regulatory requirements on their Industry 4.0 journey. Contrader will implement and manage ValGenesis' digital validation tools, including the industry-leading ValGenesis VLMS and VLMS Express, a simplified cloud-based digital validation solution for startups and midsized companies. These proven solutions remove validation anxiety by establishing appropriate risk-based rigor, control, and quality, to achieve total digital transformation.

"In an ever-changing marketplace, life sciences companies must be ready to embrace Industry 4.0 technologies capable of supporting new business models," says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis' SVP of Partners. "Contrader is a key technology enabler and a reliable partner for the entire R&D platform. We are excited to partner with them and synergistically work to implement the best technology solutions for life sciences companies in Italy."

Further highlighting the significance of the joint endeavor with ValGenesis, Roberto Mansolillo, CEO of Contrader Group says, "Our partnership with ValGenesis marks a critical milestone in our endeavor to foster digital innovation within the Italian life sciences industry. Combining Contrader's expertise with ValGenesis' cutting-edge offerings positions us well to navigate and overcome the complexities of digital transformation. Our collaboration will provide practical benefits to both existing enterprises and emerging startups seeking to improve compliance and operational efficiency."

ABOUT CONTRADER

Contrader was founded in Benevento in 2017 and has grown to include several companies specialized in various sectors, combining their unique skills to support businesses and startups in realizing their innovative potential in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Contrader is present throughout the national territory with operational offices in Benevento, Milan, Rome, and Bari. The company is based on a solid foundation of competence, experience and cutting-edge technology, specializing in digital transformation, ICT and engineering consultancy services, and the design and creation of highly innovative solutions for the main market sectors. For more information, visit https://contrader.it/

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/

