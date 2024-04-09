The CE Shop LLC: Mainers Can Now Launch a Better Career or Second Income with The CE Shop Real Estate Salesperson Pre-Licensing Course, Just Approved

Start a new career in as little as three weeks and get freedom of flexibility

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / As residents of one of the most lucrative states to be a real estate agent in, Mainers can now start their real estate career with the new Salesperson Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course from The CE Shop, a trusted and established education provider. This 55-hour, online course now offers Mainers the opportunity to launch a rewarding career as a real estate agent.





The CE Shop





With student support seven days a week, 100% online and mobile-friendly learning, and interactive content to make memorization easier, The CE Shop offers the highest pass rates in the nation to ensure confidence and ease on the path to career growth. With an average annual income of $92,793 (Indeed.com), Maine real estate agents rank higher than many states.

Starting at $399, packages are affordable and range from course-only to a value package that includes ProPath, professional development courses, to accelerate success with real-world insight.

The CE Shop has been serving the community with Continuing Education in Maine for years. For those looking to maintain their license and stay ahead of the competition, The CE Shop continues to offer a diverse set of Continuing Education courses that highlight current topics and new regulations affecting the real estate industry.

This new Pre-Licensing course from The CE Shop covers everything needed to successfully prepare for the national and state licensing exams. Learn more about Maine real estate offerings and start a free trial to see how professionals can increase their income potential today.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces and provides quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.