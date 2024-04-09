BHG Financial Invites Banks to Enter its Community Banking Month $5,000 Charity Giveaway

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / BHG Financial (BHG) has announced that community banks across America can enter a drawing for a chance to donate $5,000 to one or more local 501(c)(3) charities in recognition of Community Banking Month this April.

Community banks can enter the drawing on our charity giveaway website by clicking here. There is no purchase necessary. One winner will be randomly drawn from all entries received by April 30, 2024. The winner will be notified on May 2, 2024.

"At BHG, giving is an integral part of the company's identity," said Meghan Crawford-Hamlin, President of BHG's Institutional Division. "A core value of the BHG's culture is 'leading with love,' which encompasses genuine care through acts of generosity, compassion, and fostering a sense of community."

According to data from the Independent Community Bankers of America®, there are nearly 50,000 community bank locations nationwide, employing nearly 700,000 Americans and representing the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties.

BHG is offering the $5,000 giveaway to highlight the importance of local banks to their neighborhood economies. "Community banks are engines of growth for local business and caretakers of financial security for everyone they serve," added Crawford-Hamlin. "By making this donation during Community Banking Month, we hope to generate the support and attention these banks so richly deserve."

BHG has been supporting the needs of community banks for nearly a quarter of a century. With partnerships in all 50 states, BHG has helped community banks earn more than $1.4 billion in interest income since the company's inception in 2001. Approximately 35% of U.S. community banks have teamed with BHG Financial to invest excess liquidity, manage interest rate risk, drive revenue, and more.

Like its community bank partners, BHG is committed to providing philanthropic support to those it serves. From national causes such as the United Way and the American Heart Association to more localized charitable endeavors, we believe in the power of giving back and are passionate about serving the communities in which we work and live.

About BHG Financial?

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to over 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to BHG's state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

