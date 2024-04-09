Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883121 | ISIN: US7475251036 | Ticker-Symbol: QCI
Tradegate
09.04.24
16:11 Uhr
160,50 Euro
+0,58
+0,36 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,10160,2016:36
160,10160,2216:36
ACCESSWIRE
09.04.2024 | 15:50
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report: Resource Management - Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Qualcomm:

Originally published in Qualcomm's 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

As renewable energy becomes more accessible and the global electricity grid becomes more resilient, it is essential that we shift our strategy-driven efforts towards more climate conscious behaviors. Notably, our goal of reducing direct operational emissions is primarily driven by our commitment to increasingly procure renewable energy and move away from carbon-based fuel use globally in our facilities and manufacturing sites.

We procure renewable energy through long-term commitments. At our headquarters in San Diego, California, we continue to procure additional renewable energy as we decommission18 our natural gas cogeneration plants. We decommissioned the first of three electricity cogeneration plants and entered into a longterm PPA to replace the cogenerated electricity with renewable energy purchases. This year, our solar PPA in Bangalore, India, contributed to our emissions reductions by about 17,500 tCO2 e. For our new leases in Noida and Bangalore, India, we negotiated long-term supplies of wind and solar energy. On a yearly basis, we continue to procure market instruments and negotiate agreements that reflect our commitment to utilizing renewable energy. For several Bangalore sites, we've renewed contracts for wind, solar and hydro energy supplies, including environmental attributes to enable us to claim renewable energy at those sites. In Hyderabad and at our manufacturing locations in Wuxi, China and Munich, Germany, we continue to procure the necessary market instruments to enable us to claim renewable energy that keeps us on track to meet our goals.

We have also implemented 15 energy saving projects across our manufacturing facilities in 2023. The projects include energy efficiency improvement, equipment operation optimization and adoption of new technologies resulting in more than 3,000 MWh of energy savings per year. At our San Diego headquarters, for example, we have just invested more than $2 million in upgrades to our on-site solar infrastructure, and in Wuxi, we added on-site solar capacity resulting in energy savings of more than 400 MWh per year.

18 Our cogeneration plants remain available for use as backup power if needed.

Learn more about how Qualcomm is driving innovation, societal advancement and sustainability in the 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.