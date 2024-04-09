Tutors International Reveals the Most Popular Educational Curricula for UHNW Families Embracing Global Education

Tutors International, world leader in full-time private tuition, announces that the IB, IGCSE, and the curricula of the US and UK are the education systems most frequently inquired about by Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) families.

OXFORD, England, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world is more interconnected than ever, and Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) families are setting their sights on education systems that offer more than just traditional learning.

UHNW families often prioritise education curricula that offer flexibility, high academic standards, and global recognition. These families typically look for curricula that can accommodate a mobile lifestyle while ensuring their children receive an education that allows for seamless transitions between schools in different countries.

Tutors International , a leader in bespoke private tuition, reports the most popular education curricula the company is asked about by UHNW families:

International Baccalaureate (IB) Program: The IB program is renowned for its rigorous academic standards and holistic approach, emphasising critical thinking, intercultural understanding, and global mindedness. It offers programs for children aged 3 to 19, making it a comprehensive option for families seeking a consistent educational framework through all stages of schooling.

The Private Tutoring Advantage

Recognising the limitations of traditional schooling in meeting the dynamic needs of UHNW families, Tutors International provides a flexible alternative through private home tutoring. This approach allows for a customisable education that adapts to the family's lifestyle, values, and the child's learning style, making education an immersive, engaging, and enriching experience.

Curriculum choices are aligned with the family's values, such as social responsibility and environmental awareness, and are designed to foster cultural immersion and a deep understanding of global citizenship. Tutors are well-equipped to prepare students for the skills demanded by the world's top universities, emphasising critical thinking, cultural awareness, and social skills.

With a network of highly qualified private tutors, Tutors International ensures a seamless educational experience that is both academically rigorous and globally oriented. CEO and Founder, Adam Caller, states, "Our commitment is to provide an education that not only meets the individual academic needs of our students but also prepares them to be informed and responsible global citizens."

Choosing Tutors International means investing in a future where education is closely aligned with the realities of a globalised world, preparing students to excel academically and as global leaders.

About Tutors International

Tutors International understands the unique demands of UHNW families seeking a comprehensive, global education for their children. With a focus on personalised learning and the integration of global experiences, Tutors International is paving the way for a new standard in educational excellence with top quality private tuition.

