TAG, Inc. Expands Team and Services for Enhanced Healthcare Solutions

TAG, Inc. is driving innovation and excellence in healthcare procure-to-pay solutions with significant growth initiatives and expanded team expertise.

CHESTERFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / TAG, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare procure-to-pay solutions, is proud to announce significant growth initiatives as it prepares for the expansion of its service line and deeper penetration into the market. The company has expanded its team to accommodate increased demand and to drive innovation and excellence in its offerings.

Over the past year, TAG has experienced a 16 percent growth in team members and has plans to expand that growth to 30 percent in the next quarter. The company is actively hiring for two positions; applicants can apply here.

The recent expansion includes a significant increase in headcount across various departments, including product management and development, analysis, and customer support. The addition of new talent brings a wealth of expertise and experience to TAG, Inc., positioning the company for continued success and growth in the competitive healthcare landscape.

Our recent growth reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to health systems and enabling them to serve their communities best.

- John Weiss, CEO, TAG, Inc.

TAG has also experienced market penetration, with an increase in its client base of 110 percent in the last year and an additional scheduled growth of 40 percent.

Jeff Messer, CSSO of TAG, added, "Our growth signifies an exciting chapter in our company's journey. By strengthening our team, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our existing clients and discover new opportunities for savings and efficiencies in the healthcare industry. We are confident that our expanded team will play a crucial role in our continued growth and success and enhancing the care our clients provide to our communities."

The growth of TAG comes at a pivotal time as the company prepares to launch new solutions and expand its presence in healthcare organizations nationwide. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and helping hospitals serve, TAG, Inc. remains committed to delivering value and excellence to health systems and their stakeholders.

For more information about TAG, Inc. and its healthcare procure-to-pay solutions, please visit www.theauditgroup.com.

About TAG, Inc.:

TAG, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare procure-to-pay solutions dedicated to helping organizations optimize their finance and supply chain processes and drive cost savings. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, TAG, Inc. empowers healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care to their communities.

