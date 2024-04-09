TechniBlend: ProBrew to Showcase Latest in Brewing and Can Filling Technology at CBC Las Vegas

ProBrew has always been a leader in the beverage and brewing processing and can filling space. This year, they will be displaying their unique, customizable solutions in the form of animations and holograms.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ProBrew, a leading provider of innovative beverage processing solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Craft Brewers Conference, the premier brewing industry event, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is excited to showcase carbonating and canning technologies that promise to revolutionize the industry.

ProFill Rotary Can Filler and Seamer

The ProFill Rotary Can Filler and Seamer will be on full display through the use of animations at this year's Craft Brewers Conference.

The Craft Brewers Conference is known as one of the most significant gatherings in the brewing sector, bringing together industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from all over the world. With a global reputation for excellence, ProBrew is eager to unveil its groundbreaking solutions, which will undoubtedly set new standards for brewing and packaging.

During the event, ProBrew will present its beverage processing solutions along with its rotary can fillers that cater to the specific needs of the beverage industry. Visitors to the ProBrew booth (Booth #1783) will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge innovations that can enhance production efficiency, improve product quality, and ultimately increase profitability for beverage manufacturers.

Key highlights at the ProBrew booth will include:

High-Speed Filling Machine: ProBrew's advanced filling machines are designed to meet the demands of high-speed production lines without compromising accuracy and consistency. These machines are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring minimal product waste and maximum throughput. Attendees will be able to interact with the filler in an advanced interactive display.

Brewing Processing Technology: The ProCarb is small, simple to operate and a very cost-effective PLC-controlled and meter-based inline carbonation and nitrogenation system. ProCarb has changed the game for many brewers & beverage producers by allowing them to save hours of time previously wasted on carb-stone, in brite tank carbonation.

"Visiting Booth 1783 at this year's CBC will give brewers the chance to discuss their unique needs with a subject matter expert from ProBrew," said Evan Rusch, Marketing Manager at ProBrew. "We pride ourselves on offering customized solutions so that your brewery can produce a product with the best quality and integrity. We will also be featuring advanced interactive displays showcasing our equipment from carbonation solutions to can filling and seaming!"

Craft Brewers Conference will take place from April 21-24 at the Venetian. ProBrew's team of experts will be available at Booth #1783 throughout the event to engage with attendees, answer questions, and provide detailed demonstrations of their state-of-the-art solutions.

About ProBrew: ProBrew is a leading provider of innovative beverage processing solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries, including carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, and more.

For more information about ProBrew: https://go.probrew.com/CBC24

