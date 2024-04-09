Dilshan Ratnayake, Accomplished Leader Who Drives Business Performance, Joins Apptega as Chief People Officer

Bringing more than two decades of executive experience to the Apptega leadership team, Ratnayake will lead talent recruiting, retention and development, as well as be responsible for strengthening organizational culture for the rapidly growing cybersecurity company

Most recently the executive vice president and chief people officer for leading SaaS cybersecurity provider Securonix, which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners in 2022, Ratnayake will help Apptega scale its organization, focusing on talent and building a high-performance team during a period of robust growth for the Atlanta-based software company.

"Having had the opportunity to work closely with Dilshan, I know him to be an extremely thoughtful leader, consummate team player and performance-minded human resources executive who'll serve as an incredible asset to the company as we scale our respective teams and equip them for success," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO and cybersecurity veteran who joined the company in November.

Ratnayake steps into his role at Apptega with a track record of developing high-performing, high-integrity and culturally-inclusive teams in global organizations. Prior to his time at Securonix, he served as head of human resources for the technology organization of publicly traded travel technology leader, Sabre Corporation. He also served in various senior HR leadership positions for the global food and facilities management company Aramark.

"Coming from several private and publicly traded organizations that capitalized on their enormous potential, I recognize the promise Apptega holds and am fully committed to helping it achieve its goal of becoming one of cybersecurity's next great companies," added Ratnayake.

Ratnayake joins during a transformative period for Apptega. In recent months, the company, which G2 has designated as a high performer and leader in its Security Compliance Software category for 12 consecutive quarters, has stacked its leadership team with security experts who have deep experience in high-performing managed services companies, including eSentire, Securonix and Alert Logic. This leadership expertise has helped inform Apptega's vision to enable managed service and security providers to easily deliver continuous compliance solutions that drive revenue, margins and customer retention.

Apptega counts among its partners some of the most established and well-regarded managed service providers, and among its customers thousands of global brands that use the platform to speed internal compliance through automation and AI-powered guidance. The company was recently ranked #234 on the Inc. 5000's 2022 list of fastest-growing private companies and received an initial growth investment from Mainsail Partners in March 2022.? ?

